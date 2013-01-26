Newsvine

Federal Court Overrules Obama Recess Appointments

By Aruna Viswanatha - Reuters

A federal appeals court ruled on Friday that President Barack Obama violated the U.S. Constitution when he used recess appointments to fill a labor board, a decision that could curtail the president's options in filling vacancies.

President Obama's recess appointments to the National Labor Relations Board were deemed unconstitutional
[Image credits: Fox News]

Obama, frustrated by Republican opposition to his nominees, made the three "recess" appointments to the National Labor Relations Board in January 2012, while the Senate was on one of its many recesses but not formally adjourned for the year.

"Considering the text, history, and structure of the Constitution, these appointments were invalid from their inception," said the ruling by a three judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

