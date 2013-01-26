Paul Ryan Says Obama 2nd Term 'Won't Be Pretty'

By David Rogers - Politico

Holding out little hope of compromise, House Budget Committee Chairman Paul Ryan predicted Saturday that the nation will face “tepid growth and deficits” under President Barack Obama and Republicans must prudently “buy time” and “keep the bond markets at bay — for the sake of our people.”

The Wisconsin Republican and 2012 vice presidential candidate made his remarks before the National Review Institute in a speech titled “The Principle of Prudence and the Conservative Renewal.” But most striking was the grim tone and almost total absence of any confidence that progress can be made between the two political parties in the budget process this year.

Instead Ryan portrayed more of a long waiting game: “If they won’t help fix our entitlements, then we have to buy time,” he said. “We have to keep the bond markets at bay — for the sake of our people.”

