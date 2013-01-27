Sarah Palin Fox News Part Ways

Sarah Palin has parted ways with Fox News, multiple outlets wrote on Friday.

After a three-year run as a paid contributor to the nation’s highest-rated cable news channel, Sarah Palin and FOX News have cut ties, according to a source close to the former Alaska governor.

Real Clear Politics was the first to report that Palin — who reportedly signed a $1 million-a-year contract with the network in 2010 — will not be renewing it. The New York Times' Brian Stelter later confirmed the news with Fox News.

A "source close to Palin" told RCP that she had turned down a new offer. Fox News merely told the New York Times in a statement that it wished her the best.

The news is not very surprising, but it does highlight, as much as anything, Palin's diminished relevance. Reports about the increasingly icy relationship between Palin and Fox News CEO Roger Ailes have been circulating for years. He has mocked her in public, and is said to have privately labeled her "stupid." Meanwhile, her public profile has waned as the years since her bid for the vice presidency grind on.

