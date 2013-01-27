Newsvine

Jerry Verlinger

 

About Trying to get in the middle of everything! Articles: 169 Seeds: 3247 Comments: 15705 Since: Feb 2008

Paul Ryan Says Republicans 'Not Preaching Austerity,' We're Offering 'Opportunity'

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Jerry Verlinger View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONRaw Story
Seeded on Sun Jan 27, 2013 10:09 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

"That sounds logical, doesn't it?

Rep. Paul Ryan (R-WI) is insisting that Republican budget plans which drastically cut discretionary spending on programs for the sick and the poor is an “opportunity” instead of “austerity.

NBC host David Gregory on Sunday pointed out to Ryan that New York Times columnist Paul Krugman recently argued that “the willingness of the government to keep spending was one of the main reasons we didn’t experience a full replay of the Great Depression.”

“Well, we can debate the efficacy of Keynesian economics or not, and I think that it’s pretty clear that it doesn’t work,” the former Republican vice presidential nominee quipped. “We’re not preaching austerity; we’re preaching growth and opportunity. What we’re saying is if you get our fiscal ship fixed, you preempt austerity.”

Ryan explains his "logic";

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor