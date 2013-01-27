Paul Ryan Says Republicans 'Not Preaching Austerity,' We're Offering 'Opportunity'

"That sounds logical, doesn't it?



Rep. Paul Ryan (R-WI) is insisting that Republican budget plans which drastically cut discretionary spending on programs for the sick and the poor is an “opportunity” instead of “austerity.”

NBC host David Gregory on Sunday pointed out to Ryan that New York Times columnist Paul Krugman recently argued that “the willingness of the government to keep spending was one of the main reasons we didn’t experience a full replay of the Great Depression.”

“Well, we can debate the efficacy of Keynesian economics or not, and I think that it’s pretty clear that it doesn’t work,” the former Republican vice presidential nominee quipped. “We’re not preaching austerity; we’re preaching growth and opportunity. What we’re saying is if you get our fiscal ship fixed, you preempt austerity.”

Ryan explains his "logic";