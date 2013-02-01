Newsvine

Dow Jones Closes Above 14,000 for First Time Since Oct. 2007

By CHRISTINA REXRODE -AP

The Dow closed above 14,000 on Friday for the first time in more than five years.

Sure, it was just a number on a board. But it was enough to raise the hopes of some investors and cause others concern about an overheated market. And it brought reminders of a different era, back before the financial crisis rocked the world economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average, a stock market index that is supposed to be a benchmark for how the entire market is faring, had been rising fairly steadily for about a month. On Friday, strong auto sales and optimism about U.S. jobs pushed it over the mark. The Dow is now just 155 points away from its highest close ever.

"There's a newfound enthusiasm for the equity market," said Jim Russell, regional investment director at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.

See what market watchers think what the Dow milestone new all-time high really means

