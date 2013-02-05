Newsvine

Jerry Verlinger

 

About Trying to get in the middle of everything! Articles: 169 Seeds: 3247 Comments: 15705 Since: Feb 2008

Pakistan Roadside Bomb Kills 2 More Polio Workers Traveling to Vaccinate Children

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Jerry Verlinger View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONFOXNews.com
Seeded on Tue Feb 5, 2013 8:45 AM
Discuss:

Pakistani officials say a roadside bomb has killed two polio workers in a northwestern tribal region near the Afghan border.

Government administrator Yousuf Rahim says the men were going to a village to vaccinate children when the bomb hit their motorcycle in Kurram tribal region on Thursday.

Although it's unclear whether the workers were the actual target, it was the second attack this week against polio workers. On Tuesday, gunmen riding on a motorcycle killed a policeman protecting a polio vaccination team.

Pakistan is one of three countries where the crippling disease is endemic.

Read why workers may have been targeted;

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor