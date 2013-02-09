Muslim Brotherhood Accused of Paying Gangs to Rape Women and Beat Protesters in Egypt

Sit in: Anti-Morsi protesters gather in Tahrir Square in Cairo on Friday night

Newsvine member Fad ibr (user name; Fada), an NV friend of mine, is currently in Egypt helping to organize protest against the Muslim Brotherhood. She sent me an email asking me to post this and another story involving a photo of a man posted on facebook, who Fada believes was involved in a rape attack onher daughter during the protest in Cairo.

In his email she said;

"I was to post my personal experience with those killers who terrorized my daughter on Vine, though I am so busy in designing anti-brotherhood protests in Egypt to reveal to the world this far right Capitalist faction and it is totalitarian at the same time, may be Obama back off at his unbound support to the wrong ally, but I thought it is useless to post something not of Viners' interest , though this faction is dangerious (sic) and will alter US's interests at last."

"If you find this interesting to post it somewhere on Vine I'll appreciate it"

I not only think it's interesting, I think it's important to help a fellow Viner who is directly involved in an historic event, get his story out.

Read about the protest in this MailOnLine article Fada provided.

Fada hold a PhD/Advanced Studies in Pediatrics, Genetics & Blood Disease

Let us all hope she stays safe over there, ..... scary stuff thosepeople are involved in.