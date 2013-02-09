Egyptian Newsviner Sees Photo of Daughters' Attacker on facebook.

Newsvine member Fad ibr, user name; [Fada], a NV friend of mine, is currently in Egypt helping to organize protest against the Muslim Brotherhood. She sent me an email asking me to post this and [another story] about the Muslim Brotherhood paying gangs to go out and rape women and beat men protesting in Egypt as thousands of demonstrators pour on to the streets. [MailOnline]

In her email she said;

"I was to post my personal experience with those killers who terrorized my daughter on Vine, though I am so busy in designing anti-brotherhood protests in Egypt to reveal to the world this far right Capitalist faction and it is totalitarian at the same time, may be Obama back off at his unbound support to the wrong ally, but I thought it is useless to post something not of Viners' interest , though this faction is dangerious (sic) and will alter US's interests at last."

"If you find this interesting to post it somewhere on Vine I'll appreciate it"

I not only think it's interesting, I think it's important to help a fellow Viner who is directly involved in an historic event, to get his story out.

This is Fadas' story;

During the anti-Constitutional draft protesting in Egypt I was shocked to see a group of scary chumps wearing black and breaking in the tents of strike and beating the the peaceful protestors with big stick, some was holding guns and stones

I looked around to rescue my 16 years daughter and her school pals from the ‘battle field’ improvised by pro-Mursi barbarian militias but I saw her running and screaming and some ugly monster chasing her. Most probably he picked her the first because she wasn’t covering her hair though the other gangsters were assaulting all girls regardless their dressings

My daughter’s friends surrounded the Islamic tank and hampered his movement and pulled my daughter Germain away

Few days later I came across an account on Facebook for some one named Ahmed al-Mogheer and his photo was a perfect copy of the gangster who terrorized my daughter. When I began to read his posts I realized that it is him the terrorist who also participated in killing seven youths at this gloomy day

For my surprise he was bragging openly on Facebook of defeating the anti-Mursi ‘infidels’. He’s not likely to be arrested sooner or later by the liar brotherhood’s authors who are flooding Western media with lies

He might delete his account after I put his photos and pointed to his crimes on a dozen of my friend’s accounts.

Fada hold a PhD/Advanced Studies in Pediatrics, Genetics & Blood Disease

Let us all hope she stays safe over there, ..... scary stuff those people are involved in.