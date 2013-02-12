[BREAKING! 7:48 PM EST] Ex-Cop Fugitive Chris Dorner Barricaded in Cabin - Gunfire Kills Deputy Cabin in Flames

Up in flames: The cabin where Christopher Dorner was thought to be hiding out has been engulfed in flames

[4:58 PM EST] CNN is reporting there is an ongoing chase of a 4WD Pickup being pursued by police following an attempted robbery and an exchange of gunfire with a suspect that is believed to be murder suspect and ex-police officer Christopher Dorner.

The live report from CNN as I post this article is saying 2 police deputies have been shot and wounded, their condition is unknown, that Dorner is "pinned down", without clarification of "pinned down", that the schools in the area have been put down on lock down.

The robbery consisted of a home invasion, with 2 people being tied up, and a car jacking.

[5:34 PM EST]

Authorities have asked the media to refrain for releasing information that may be helpful to to fugitive.

The FAA has issued a restriction for air coverage in the area.

Dorner is holed up in a cabin, authorities do not know if hostages are involved, but they suspect he may have access to the television coverage.

SWAT teams out of LA are currently headed to the area.

[6:53 PM EDT]

The LA Times has reported that one of the 2 wounded deputies that were air lifted to a hospital has died as a result of his wounds.

[7:32 PM EDT]

CNN is reporting tactical teams have fired tear gas and entered the cabin. Live images show flames coming cabin causing ammunition to explode.

