Bill Maher on Donald Trump's $5m Lawsuit Against Him (Funny Video)

Bill Maher apparently joked that Donald Trump was the son of an orangutan (since he’s all orange), and that he’d give $5m to charity if Trump could prove he wasn’t the child of an ape.

Trump’s lawyer sent Maher a copy of Trump’s birth certificate (actually it was only the “short form,” as Maher points out) along with a letter stating categorically that Trump was not birthed from an orangutan (Trump actually had his lawyer write that), and is demanding that Maher put up the $5m. So Trump is now suing Maher.

Yeah, There's more, watch the video;