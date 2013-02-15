Newsvine

Bill Maher on Donald Trump's $5m Lawsuit Against Him (Funny Video)

Seeded by Jerry Verlinger View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONAMERICAblog
Seeded on Thu Feb 14, 2013 10:02 PM
Bill Maher apparently joked that Donald Trump was the son of an orangutan (since he’s all orange), and that he’d give $5m to charity if Trump could prove he wasn’t the child of an ape.

Trump’s lawyer sent Maher a copy of Trump’s birth certificate (actually it was only the “short form,” as Maher points out) along with a letter stating categorically that Trump was not birthed from an orangutan (Trump actually had his lawyer write that), and is demanding that Maher put up the $5m. So Trump is now suing Maher.

Yeah, There's more, watch the video;

 

