Me, Newsvine and the 13th of February

I have this thing about the number 13, not that I’m superstitious or anything, besides not walking under ladders, spilling salt on the table, broken mirrors and black cats, I have no superstitions at all. So when I realized the 5th anniversary of my membership on Newsvine was coming up sometime in February, I decided to look up the actual date, and much to my horror, I found it was on the 13th! I mean, not Friday 13th, but the 13th none the less. I was so shocked I exclaimed out loud, to no one in particular, except perhaps, my half breed dog, Tucker, “No wonder Newsvine has screwed up everything I’ve worked on for the past 5 years! I joined this social news network, turned social news nightmare, on the thirteenth!”

Well that explained it all, I finally understood the reason why, to use an acronym that’s become very popular around here in the past week or so, TPTB decided to take a very popular, highly functional news-site that was not broken, and “upgrade” it into a dysfunctional, very unpopular news-site, that is, by some peoples standards, completely broken. It’s all because I joined Newsvine on the 13th! of the month! That’s just my luck.

So, after leaving about 50 or 60 Groups, changing my membership to a mere 15 “Nations”, then logging on for about a week and not being able to figure out where everything went, or even exactly where I was, (I mean I knew where I was personally, I was sitting in front of my computer), but I didn’t know WTF I was looking at on my ‘puter screen, I decided I would just have to focus my daily on-line activity on an alternative site I looked at a couple of months ago when the very negative reports first started to emerge from the NV 3.0 Beta Testers.

Now I am faced with a dilemma, I had been looking forward to posting a 5th anniversary article about the wonderful time I’ve had on the Vine over the past five years, about all the friends I developed, some of them very good, in contact often, kind of friends, and others, being people I ran into that I decided, or they decided we should be on one anothers’ Friends List (around 550 in all). I also wanted to refer to how much I have learned, how proficient I had had become navigating around the Vine, and much I had come to like this place.

Now I can no longer say all those things, I mean I did learn a lot, and I did develop a great network of friends, but my friends list is gone, I only belong to 15 groups, my Newsvine navigation skills have been reduced to the of the level of a Newsvine Newbie, and I don’t know if I really like this place any more, which is something I never thought I would ever say.

I mean, I haven’t actually left the Vine, I don’t think I will ever close my account here, so this is more of a 5th anniversary article than it is a sayonara letter. I really miss my old friend, Classic Newsvine, I miss the Leaderboard, I miss my Friends List, I miss the functionality, I miss the earnings, (not that I earned very much, although I did accumulate enough to replace the swivel chair I wore out sitting here posting on Newsvine every day) and I miss not having to jump from group, Nation to Nation to post and read comments. However, I’m going to hang around for a while, although with a much lower profile, and see what happens regarding the hopeful dream of many, that TPTB will fix some of the things the members are making the most noise about, and restore this place, at least to a degree, closer to the wonderful social news site it used to be.



Just a word about the half breed Tucker, he’s an 17 month old, 50% Black Lab, 50% Boxer and 100% pain in the ass. The little shit is too smart for his own fur, understanding commands real good, but only responding to them when he wants. He chewed my favorite slippers, (only slippers actually), my favorite cap and my dentures (that was an exciting encounter). But he’s a good watch dog and he’s not afraid of the cat anymore, so I guess I’ll keep him around.