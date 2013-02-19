Newsvine 112th United States Congress Nation Changed to 113th United States Congress Nation

One of the few rays of sunlight emerging from the horrendous storm of changes the NNV brought us, is the ability to alter or change the names of the nations we administer. Having just discovered this ability, I have been spared the tedious task of inviting each of the 200 members of the Newsvine 112th United States Congress to join the 113th Unites States Congress Nation.



The 112th United States Congress was one of the most contentious in modern history, and the 113th seems to offer little hope for change.

The GOP does not appear ready to help the Executive Branch make any real progress between now and 2014. The GOP is poised to oppose the President and his administration, regarding almost every Domestic and Foreign Policy issue including the budget, taxes and immigration reform. Is the President going to be able to manage this pack of pandering politicians? Or, are the politicians going to manage him?

The 113th Unites States Congress Nation was formed to collect and debate the issues and events as they unfold. Join in and give us your opinion on how the Boys and Girls of Congress should go about conducting the business of the United States of America!

Membership to this Nation is “Gated”, meaning anyone can apply. Although, only accepted members can seed or publish, guest comments are allowed.