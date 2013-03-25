Newsvine

Boy Killed, Mother and 2 Brothers Injured When 300-Pound Arrival-Departure Panel Falls in Airport Terminal

By Kathy Wingard-AP

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- As airport officials tried to figure out how a 300-pound arrival-departure panel fell off the wall and onto a family, the mother of a boy who was killed by the sign lay in a hospital with her own injuries, still unaware of what happened.

Heather Bresette and two of her other sons were seriously hurt when the panel fell Friday at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. She had surgeries for broken ankles and a crushed pelvis over the weekend, but she was still in intensive care and unconscious.

"She does not know that her baby is dead," the family's priest, the Rev. Don Farnan, said.

Read more;

 

 

