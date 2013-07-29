Law Firm Suing Newsvine Over Ad Revenues Seeks Information From Users

Terrell Marshall Daudt & Willie, one of the three law firms pursuing a class action lawsuit against Newsvine over nonpayment of ad earnings, now has a special email account affected Newsvine users can use to relay information: classactions@tmdwlaw.com.

The firm wants users to email name and contact info along with details about their unpaid ad earnings, which should still be showing in their Newsvine accounts. “Newsvine Lawsuit” should be entered in the subject line of the email.

To find your ad earnings on Newsvine:

1. Click on your avatar in the upper left of the screen. A menu will appear.

2. Click on ACCOUNT SETTINGS link. Another page will open.

3. Click on NEWSVINE.COM tab. Another page will open.

4. Click on EARNINGS link in left column of the screen. A login page will open.

5. Enter your email address to login. The login page will change and ask for your password.

6. Enter your password. You can also login with Facebook.

7. All earnings credited to your account should appear.

Sometimes this feature is glitchy. If it looks like your password entry didn’t take, back track and click on EARNINGS again. That may prompt the earnings page to open. If nothing works send a bug report to Newsvine.

To take a screen shot of your earnings in Windows:

1. On your keyboard, press the SHIFT key and the Pr Sc/SysRq key at the same time. This takes a picture of exactly what’s on your computer screen.

2. Open up Word or Word Pad or Note Pad to create a document.

3. “Paste” the screen shot into the document.

4. Save the document as you would any other. You might just want to call it “Ad Earnings.”

5. Attach the document to your email to the law firm along with your contact info.

Depending on what your computer screen is showing, you might have to scroll down and take more than one screen shot to capture all the earnings. You might have to do screen shots in sections. If you have Windows 7, you may be familiar with the “Snipping Tool,” which is a fun little gizmo that creates image files (like a "jpg") for capturing only the sections of the screen that you want.

For screen shots on Apple/Mac systems, there’s a utility called GRAB you can use. Also, some browsers like Chrome and Safari have screen capture extensions.

For more information, check the law firm's "Newsvine Class Action" web page.