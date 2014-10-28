Five Year Old Girl Gets Vicious Schoolyard Beating Officials Claim She Did it to Herself

The Arlington Elementary School in Pascagoula Mississippi issued this statement regarding a playground incident that injured little 5 year old AvaLynn Harris;

"A student was injured while playing on the playground at Arlington Elementary School Tuesday afternoon. School officials responded to the situation. The parent was contacted and the student received medical treatment. No other children were involved in the incident. The Pascagoula School District remains committed to the safety of all its students."

This is what AvaLynn looked like when she arrived home that day;

The family filed a police report, but the Pascagoula Police Department have said they have already closed their investigation, leaving the matter in the school’s hands.

According to a report filed by Linsey Bald for the Long Island Examiner;

“The mother alleges another child kicked her child on the slide,” Pascagoula Police Department Lt. Jim Roe said. “Right now, there's no indication something criminal took place. I have spoken with school security and an assistant superintendent is investigating the matter.”

