Newsvine 113th United States Congress Name Changed to 114th United States Congress

Today (1/6/15) a new U.S. Senate and House of Representatives sworn in, which make Newsvine's 113th US Congress Nation now the 114th.

The 113th United States Congress was one of the least, if not THE least productive in modern history, however, the 114th sees both Houses under one political banner, giving us hope the next two years may actually produce some meaningful legislation.

The GOP is now in a position to provide the President and his administration with legislation that will shape upcoming policy regarding Domestic and Foreign Policy issues, including the budget, taxes and immigration reform, in formats that are acceptable to the President or they could be facing embarrassing White House Veto's.

