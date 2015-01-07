Newsvine 113th United States Congress Name Changed to 114th United States Congress

Newsvine

Jerry Verlinger

 

By Jerry Verlinger
Tue Jan 6, 2015 10:22 PM
Today (1/6/15) a new U.S. Senate and House of Representatives sworn in, which make Newsvine's 113th US Congress Nation  now the 114th. Existing memberships have been automatically retained, no re-enrollment is necessary.   

The 113th United States Congress was one of the least, if not THE least productive in modern history, however, the 114th sees both Houses under one political banner, giving us hope the next two years may actually produce some meaningful legislation.

The GOP is now in a position to provide the President and his administration with legislation that will shape upcoming policy regarding Domestic and Foreign Policy issues, including the budget, taxes and immigration reform, in formats that are acceptable to the President or they could be facing embarrassing White House Veto's.

Newsvine's "114th Congress of the United States" Nation is formed to collect and debate the issues and events as they unfold. Join in and give us your opinion on how the Senate and House Leadership should go about conducting the business of the United States of America!

