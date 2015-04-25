Bruce Jenner: My brain is more female than male

Former Olympic champion Bruce Jenner told the world that "for all intents and purposes, I am a woman" in an extraordinary television interview aired Friday about gender confusion he first felt as a youngster trying on his mother's and sister's dresses.

The 1976 decathlon champion, known better to a new generation as the patriarch of television's omnipresent Kardashian clan, took out his ponytail to let his long hair flow past his shoulders.

"I'm not this bad person," said Jenner, who hoped the two-hour interview could help others struggling with gender identity issues. "I'm just doing what I have to do."

The E! Entertainment network announced that Jenner would be part of a documentary series about the transition that would begin on July 26.