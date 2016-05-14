Newsvine

'I Don't Know Why You're Yelling at Me': Powers Takes On Fired-Up O'Reilly Over Chicago Violence | Video | TheBlaze.com

Fox News Channel host Bill O’Reilly and contributor Kirsten Powers found themselves entrenched in a heated argument with each other Friday night over the out-of-control violence in Chicago.

O’Reilly contended in his Talking Points Memo that officials should have flooded Chicago’s “free fire zones” long ago with the National Guard and an army of police officers. The reason they haven’t? Racism, he suggested.

Powers, asked for her opinion, said she agreed that more law enforcement in the area could help solve the problem, but pushed back against O’Reilly’s assertion that the reason officials haven’t taken such action is because they are racist.

