Minutes ago Paul Davis Ryan Jr. was sworn on as the 54th and current Speaker of the 115th U.S. House of Representatives. While Paul Ryan, a Republican, who will proudly represent the 1st Congressional of Wisconsin as he has since 1999, the Newsvine 114th United States Congress Nation will change to the 115th United States Congress Nation

Rep. Ryan previously served as Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, from January through October in 2015, and, before that, as Chairman of the House Budget Committee from 2011 to 2015. He was the Republican Party nominee for Vice President of the United States, running alongside former Governor Mitt Romney in the 2012 election.

I, as a left leaning moderate, who has carried a Republican voter registration card since 1997, believes Paul Ryan will continue to perform as the best the Republican Party has to offer as a House Leader. Although I am not in agreement in most of Ryan's political philosophies and positions, I believe he will keep a fair head and lead the House into getting things done, passing legislation that will be passed by the now Republican Senate.

I'm not going to be happy with much of what will be passed, Republicans will be Republicans, but they're all Americans. I believe in the people and I don't think a Republican Congress is going to go too berserk on us. Everything they screw up, the left will be able to fix when they get back i power.