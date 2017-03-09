Chicago Police Alter Policy on Force Following Public Backlash

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2107 file photo, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson speaks at a news conference in Chicago. A draft of a new Chicago Police Department use-of-force policy released Tuesday, March, 7, 2017, would give officers more latitude in deciding when to fire their weapons, backing off an earlier proposal that the police union had said was too restrictive and could have put officers in danger. Johnson rejected any suggestion that either he or the department is backing away from implemented needed reforms but suggested that changes were needed to protect police officers. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford File)