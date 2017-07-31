Attention Members of All Jerry Verlinger Nations & Everyone Else

Because Newsvine is shutting it's doors, I assume the requirement to not recruit Newsvine members to join another group has been waived.

So;............ On February in 2013 I became an active member of The Newstalkers site that was founded by Perrie Halpern, also a Newsvine member. About that time, when NV launched it's controversial new "Nations" formatt, over 350 NV members also joined NT and many more made the same move since then.

According to Perrie, who is the site Resident Adviser The NewsTalkers (NT) is actually 'owned' by the site members. Every 6 months there is a well advertised Code of Conduct review. At that review new suggestions are made and discussed by all interested site members, then voted on by those members. The NT Code of Conduct, like the NV Code of Honor, outlines the site rules, however at NT the rules have been set and are moderated by the members.

The moderation of the Code of Conduct (CoC), with the exception of Perrie and A. Macarthur, who are permanent moderators, the moderation is also done by a revolving group of members. Anyone interested in joining the moderation group can contact Perrie through the site Private Note plan and ask to be a moderator. (It's a tough job. I tried it, didn't like it, and had to step down). Meanwhile, at NT I administrate the following groups; Child Abuse & Abductions, Climate Change & Environment, End Violence Against Women, Good News Club, NewsTalkers Community, Police Brutality & Misconduct, and the Public Office Abuse & Misconduct. All are open for new members with just a click.

NewsTalkers is an unusual site that maintains very open relationship with its members, and where you can make some really good on-line friends. click and join now to give it a try. The NewsTalkers.com